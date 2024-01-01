Become A Sponsor Register Interest

DISCOVER THE QUANTUM ADVANTAGE

It’s time to define the quantum computing strategy for your business.

Meet with our experts, who will be on hand to share their most exciting quantum breakthroughs and customer success stories. Plus, get insight into the world of quantum from our guest speakers, who will explain how they’re trialling this emerging technology to transform their business practices.

Whether you’re new to quantum computing or are already exploring potential applications, The Quantum Computing Summit is your opportunity to discover its potential, gain an understanding of the practical systems, and get familiar with a technology that’s bound to transform business as we know it.

Themes

Dive into today’s and tomorrow’s quantum use cases and hear directly from the enterprises getting ‘quantum-ready’.

QUANTUM APPLICATIONS OF TODAY AND TOMORROW

Explore how to determine if quantum computing can help your business, what a reasonable timeframe looks like as well how to avoid the common stumbling blocks facing enterprises looking to leverage early quantum innovation.

ECOSYSTEM COLLABORATION & STANDARDISATION

Hear from Government leaders on the UK’s commitment to the development of scalable quantum computing and the vision for getting businesses like yours ready for the tipping-point of commercialisation for this transformative technology.

HOW ENTERPRISES ARE GETTING QUANTUM READY

If you’re not ahead, you’ll fall behind. Leverage the knowledge of brands who’ve started their quantum computing roadmap to understand how you could provide your business with new revenue opportunities and optimise workflows.

  • Quantum Computing Speakers
    Get insight into the world of quantum from our guest speakers, who will explain how they’re trialling this emerging technology to transform their business practices.
